Advertisement

TikTok sues Trump Administration; Challenging the ban

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 25, 2020 8:05 pm

Latest News

Tiktok has challenged Trump’s forthcoming ban on the app by filing a lawsuit against the administration. Tiktok claims to store US users data on a different server and says no data has been shared with China. It claims that it tried to address the government’s concern but was ignored and declared as a security threat.
Advertisement

ByteDance owned TikTok is suing the U.S. Government in the federal court over the forthcoming ban on TikTok by Donald Trump Administration. Tiktok plans to fight back Trump's allegations and executive order because no evidence has been provided about any wrongdoing.

 

"We strongly disagree with the Administration’s position that TikTok is a national security threat and we have articulated these objections previously," said TikTok. 

 

TikTok still claims that it stores the data of US Users on servers outside of China, located in the USA itself and Singapore. It also claims that the Trump Administration has declined various efforts made by TikTok to address the concerns it has and instead announced that the app is a security threat based on its links to China. 

 

TikTok also mentions in the lawsuit that its operations were already inspected back in 2017 (when TikTok was Musical.ly) when TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, acquired it. The American government inspected thoroughly, TikTok's security operations and only then allowed the Deal to proceed. 

 

TikTok is supporting its claims by making the government note how it has filled the high-rank posts with American citizens, which includes Kevin Mayer, the CEO. 

 

It even stressed that the possibility of creation of 10,000 jobs which TikTok predicted to create in the next three years in America, would also be eliminated with the ban.

 

The critics also exclaim that the concern is China’s cybersecurity law which requires Chinese companies to provide any data to China, whenever requested. TikTok added, "By banning TikTok with no notice or opportunity to be heard (whether before or after the fact), the executive order violates the due process protections of the Fifth Amendment. The order is ultra vires because it is not based on a bona fide national emergency and authorizes the prohibition of activities that have not been found to pose ‘an unusual and extraordinary threat.'

 

 

Alibaba backed ecom platform a security threat: Taiwan

A tale of tech horror: Transsion’s Tecno phone is loaded with pre-installed malware

Micromax to set up design lab in India, first set of Made in India phones coming in October

Ubon SP-43 Light Up wireless speaker launched for Rs 1,999

Select Realme smartphones now receiving Smooth Scrolling feature

Realme 7 Pro spotted on a leaked retail poster

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: tiktok

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

It’s Epic Games vs Duopoly, all eyes on Google and Apple

Zoom Out? A temporary disruption in the videoconferencing giant's services

Information of Over 700,000 Passengers Leaked by Indian Ticketing Platform

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Micromax design lab, Tecno phone malware, Nokia C3, Samsung Galaxy M51

Micromax design lab, Tecno phone malware, Nokia C3, Samsung Galaxy M51
We aim to provide bus commuters a digital ticketing experince: CityCash

We aim to provide bus commuters a digital ticketing experince: CityCash
Nokia C3, Xiaomi Horizon edition, Oppo A53 price, Realme 7 series, Moto G9

Nokia C3, Xiaomi Horizon edition, Oppo A53 price, Realme 7 series, Moto G9
Nokia: Is it able to connect with young consumers?

Nokia: Is it able to connect with young consumers?
Nokia C3 coming soon, Boat 131 TWS launched, Samsung Galaxy M51

Nokia C3 coming soon, Boat 131 TWS launched, Samsung Galaxy M51
Lava Pulse launched, Google services down, Oppo F17 Pro, Nokia Media Streamer

Lava Pulse launched, Google services down, Oppo F17 Pro, Nokia Media Streamer

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies