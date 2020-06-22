Hammer Audios KO Unisex Bluetooh 5.0 Sports wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 3,599

Dubbed as Hammer KO Unisex Sports wireless earbuds, it comes with a price tag of Rs 3,599.

Hammer, a consumer audio products and fitness band manufacturer, has today announced the launch of its latest wireless earbuds in India. Dubbed as Hammer KO Unisex Sports wireless earbuds, it comes with a price tag of Rs 3,599.

The latest earbuds come loaded with high-sensitivity touch controls that the brand claims are smart to detect every touch. With this, users can easily adjust the volume, change tracks without causing any discomfort to the ears. The latest wireless earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option that comes with a range of up to 30ft.

The earbuds come with hooks that ensure that earbuds won’t fall during exercises and it features an ergonomic design that is comfortable to wear. The latest earbuds come with up to 5 hours of battery backup on a single charge.

On the unveiling of the new product, Rohit Nandwani, COO, Hammer said, “We are excited to announce the launch of Hammer KO, our first earphones designed and engineered exclusively for sports. Our new sports truly wireless earphone delivers powerful music performance, fits securely for all activities, with a long playtime that will match your goals. Hammer KO will knock out earphones that fall off while working out”.