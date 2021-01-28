Advertisement

Haier India introduces 5-star range of Direct Cool Refrigerators with inverter compressor

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 28, 2021 9:34 pm

Latest News

Haier has introduced a new range of refrigerators featuring inverter compressors and its own one hour icing technology.
Haier, today unveiled 14 new variants of direct cool refrigerators in the 5 star range, adding prime finesse to its wide line-up of appliances. This new series would be available in 195L capacity with 6 glass, 6 floral and 2 plain modifications. 

 

The new refrigerators are now available in the market with 10 years of assured warranty on the compressor at the below mentioned prices: 

 

Glass Range:

 

HRD-1955POG-E: Rs 28,600

 

HRD-1955PTG-E: Rs 28,600

 

HRD-1955PGG-E: Rs 28,600

 

HRD-1955PMG-F: Rs 28,400

 

HRD-1955CGG-E: Rs 28,400

 

HRD-1955CMG-E: Rs 27,100 



Floral Series:

 

HRD-1955PMM-F: Rs 26,500

 

HRD-1955PRC-E: Rs 26,500

 

HRD-1955PMC-E: Rs 26,500

 

HRD-1955CMM-E: Rs 24,900

 

HRD-1955CRC-E: Rs 24,900

 

HRD-1955CMC-E: Rs 24,900



Plain Variants:

 

HRD-1955CTS-E: Rs 23,700

 

HRD-1955CBS-E: Rs 22,800

 

The refrigerators come with an Inverter Compressor that allows great energy savings as per Haier. The new 5 star range would consume power less than 0.3 units per day and this will allow customers to save upto 60% of their money which is Rs 13860 (as per company's claims) when compared with the competitors over the period of 10 years.

 

The refrigerators come in a wide colourful range in glass, steel and floral finish to complement the interiors of contemporary Indian kitchens and appeal to the individual style preference of customers. The new range is adorned with attractive colourful glass door patterns such as ocean, tide, glory and mirror with matching base stand glass deco. 

 

The floral edition comprises unique flower designs available in attractive colours like Red Crane, Marine Crane and Marine Monarch. The line-up also includes chic plain designs such as brush-line Silver and Titanium Steel.

 

The new refrigerators come equipped with a special airflow vent inside the freezer that helps in better cooling. Moreover, the ‘connect home inverter’ feature sets up a connection with the home inverter automatically during power cuts to ensure continuous cooling.

 

In addition to this, the refrigerators have Haier’s flagship one hour icing technology, adept in making ice in just 60 minutes. The refrigerators are embedded with a thick PUF insulation and longer condenser coils for effective cooling while keeping the food fresh and saving a lot of energy. 

 

The new range of refrigerators incorporates 5 Star energy ratings as per new BEE norms 2021. Haier has also addressed the challenge of installing a separate voltage stabilizer for the proper functioning of the refrigerator by providing a stabilizer free option within the range of 115V-290V. 

 

Adding to increased user convenience, the new range of refrigerators comes with a separate fruit box and a base drawer to maintain hygiene levels and keeping fruits and vegetables odourless and fresh.

Tags: Haier

 

