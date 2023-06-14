GTA 5 Update Leaves Fans Angry – Check out the Details

Rockstar Games released the San Andreas Mercenaries update for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online on June 14, 2023, promising various quality enhancements alongside new content. However, the removal of over 180 cars has left many fans angry. Furthermore, GTA’s plan to introduce a paywall, GTA+, for accessing specific vehicles is also causing widespread frustration among the player base.

GTA+ – a premium subscription

Players are not only upset about the removal of cars and the implementation of a paywall for certain vehicles. The recent update has also resulted in the removal of over 180 cars, which are now only available at the Vinewood Car Club. This location is exclusively reserved for GTA+ members, who can access a diverse range of remote vehicles. Essentially, players must now pay a monthly fee of approximately $5 to access these cars and motorcycles, which were previously available for free.

For a monthly fee of $4.99, GTA+ offers a premium subscription service that includes various benefits such as monthly in-game cash injections, discounts on items, and free properties. However, it is important to note that this subscription is only available for Series X/S and PS5 players. Unfortunately, PC, Xbox One, and PS4 players will not have access to these exclusive benefits, including the opportunity to drive certain cars.

The official reason for removing the cars from the game was “streamline the shopping experience”. Rockstar added that these are cars labeled as “”lesser vehicles” which were rarely used by players.

Grand Theft Auto V is a 2013 action-adventure game developed by Rockstar, available on platform like PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft Windows.