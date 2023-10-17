Grand Theft Auto could be coming to Netflix: Report

Grand Theft Auto has been the fan-favourite franchise for so long and the proof for that is people still love and play Grand Theft Auto 5, a game released 10 years ago. Netflix, the popular streaming giant, seems to be working out on bringing a Grand Theft Auto franchise title to its platform in a bid to push the gaming industry further and expand its content offerings beyond movies and TV shows.

The report from Wall Street Journal states that the streaming giant has “discussed plans” to release a Grand Theft Auto franchise game on its service through a licensing deal with publisher Take-Two Interactive. There’s no word on how far the discussions have gone but it does state that Netflix is currently interested in adding one GTA game to its games catalog.

Netflix is making a significant investment in gaming with the aim of increasing its share of profits from this segment. The new development comes two months after Netflix announced its own cloud gaming service, bringing its games to PC, Mac and TVs which were earlier limited to only its mobile App on Android and iOS.

Netflix’s gaming journey began back in 2021 and according to one analyst speaking to the WSJ, Netflix has spent about $1 billion on games so far. Since the launch of the gaming feature on Netflix, it has tirelessly added a slew of original and licensed games to it’s platform.

If Netflix is successful in adding Grand Theft Auto to its mix of games, then it would be a major move for the company as it would be leveraging the huge fan base of the GTA series from Rockstar games. There’s no official information regarding the development as of now.