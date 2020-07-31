Advertisement

Govt put restrictions on import of colour TVs in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 31, 2020 11:32 am

Latest News

The government has imposed restrictions on the import of televisions sets and has put them into the restricted list.
Advertisement

In a move to boost the Make in India initiative, the Government of India has imposed restrictions on importing colour TVs set in the country. The government has imposed restrictions on the import of televisions sets and has put them into the restricted list. 

 

The government has revealed that imports of TVs in certain categories will now require a licence from the government. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) revealed this information in a notification. The DGFT further revealed that it will issue the procedure for the grant of the licence separately. The restriction is imposed on the Colour category of TVs, however, there is no restriction on monochrome TVs. 

 

The move is said to boost the Make in India movement and it will help to boost domestic production of TVs in the country. The move will help in investment in assembly lines and component production. The move will impact the business of multiple TV manufacturers including Vu Television and TCL. The move will also impact on some high-end Smart TVs from brands like Sony, Samsung, Xiaomi, LG and more. 

 

Advertisement

Many industry experts believe that the move will stop the indiscriminate import of TVs from China and other countries like Thailand and Malaysia. For the unintended, India has a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the ASEAN countries including Vietnam. However, it is suspected that electronics goods from China are imported to India through the Southeast Asian country.

 

Oppo Reno 4 Pro with quad-camera setup, Snapdragon 720G chipset launched in India

Realme 10W wireless charger launched in India for Rs 899

Huawei MatePad T8 teased to launch in India soon

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Launching in India Today Live Updates

Xiaomi partners with Disney+ Hotstar to bring new feature to its Mi TVs in India

Nokia 65-inch 4K LED Smart TV launched in India

Latest News from

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Xiaomi partners with Disney+ Hotstar to bring new feature to its Mi TVs in India

Nokia 65-inch 4K LED Smart TV launched in India

Thomson launches range of certified Android TVs starting at Rs 10,999

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression
Tech News roundup: Vodafone new prepaid plan, Lava phone listed, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Tecno Spark 6 Air

Tech News roundup: Vodafone new prepaid plan, Lava phone listed, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Tecno Spark 6 Air
Nokia new phones, Stage new OTT plaform, Huawei Zte 5G participation, Samsung, Tecno, Mi Stick

Nokia new phones, Stage new OTT plaform, Huawei Zte 5G participation, Samsung, Tecno, Mi Stick
Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick

Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick
Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review

Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review
Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020

Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies