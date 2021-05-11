Advertisement

GOQii Vital 4 fitness band launched in India with SpO2, 24×7 heart rate tracking

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : May 11, 2021 12:11 pm

GOQii has launched the new Vital 4 fitness band in India that comes with a bunch of features including 17 exercise modes, heart rate and blood oxygen measurement, 7 day battery life and more
GOQii has launched its latest fitness band in India called the GOQii Vital 4. The band comes with the ability to track a bunch of all-day activities and has 17 exercise modes along with 24x7 heart rate monitoring.  

 

The new smart fitness band is priced at Rs 4999 and is already available on Amazon India and GOQii Online Store for purchase. You get Black, Purple, and Red silicone band options.

 

The GOQii Vital 4 band comes with an AMOLED colour display with 120x120 pixel resolution. The band can be connected to the GOQii app on your smartphone through which you can change a host of watch faces. The band offers IP68 resistance protecting it from dust and water. 

 

Apart from that, you get features like music finder, phone finder and notifications for messages, calls, chat apps. There are options to set timely updates, alarms, and reminders as well. The band mainly focuses on fitness and as a result, it provides detailed statistics on the smartphone and personal coaching as well through the GOQii app.

 

Fitness related features include Sp02 sensor for blood oxygen measurement, 24x7 real-time heart rate monitor, along with the ability to track blood pressure, and blood glucose levels. The 17 exercise modes include walking, cycling, running, workout, volleyball, tennis, table tennis, dance, basketball, yoga, relaxation, situps, soccer, cricket, climbing, aerobics, and jumping rope.  

 

The band should offer up to 7 days of battery life which comes down to 3-4 days when all functions are enabled. By switching off continuous heart rate and temperature monitoring, you can extend the battery life by up to 7-8 days more.

