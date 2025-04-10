Google Workspace Flows AI Automation Feature Announced Alongside Other New AI Capabilities

Google has announced a new feature for Workspace users called Google Workspace Flows that is designed to automate multi-step processes using AI that can actually research, analyze, and generate content for you. Aside from that, there are new audio capabilities in Google Docs, new Google Sheets enhancements, and more.

Google Workspace Flows uses Gems — custom AI agents you can build using Gemini — to handle specialized tasks. “Need help checking if marketing copy fits your brand voice? Want help reviewing policy documents before approving a request? Need to intelligently sort customer support tickets? Workspace Flows can refer to your files in Google Drive for context and then use custom-trained Gems to take the right next steps,” said Google in a blog post.

Google also shared an example showing how Workspace Flows uses a custom Gem to handle a customer support request in the demo below. Flows reviews the incoming form, figures out the core issue, researches potential solutions, drafts a helpful reply, and flags it for the support team to review and send. “It’s about streamlining entire processes, not just single steps.”

One can simply describe what they need in plain language and Workspace Flows will design and build sophisticated, logic-driven flows — no complex coding or configuration needed. Google added that it is also working with partners to connect Workspace Flows to other third-party tools users rely on, enabling it to support workflows beyond Workspace. Workspace Flows is starting to roll out to customers in our alpha program now.

Next, Google is bringing audio capabilities directly into Google Docs. Soon, you’ll be able to create full audio versions of your documents or choose podcast-style overviews for the key highlights.These audio experiences will be available in alpha in the coming weeks.

Read More: Google Announces March Workspace Feature Drop: All New Features to Check Out

Another new Docs feature is “Help me refine” where instead of just rewriting sentences, it offers thoughtful suggestions on how to strengthen your argument, improve the structure of your piece, or make your key points clearer in a Google docs file. It can also help with formatting consistency. Help me refine in Docs will be available in alpha later this quarter.

Next, Google is also releasing “Help me analyze” in Sheets as an on-demand analyst that provides guidance to get you started, points out interesting trends you might have missed, suggests next steps for digging deeper, and creates clear, interactive charts. Help me analyze is coming to Sheets later this year.

In addition, Google announced that soon, you’ll be able to generate high-quality, original video clips directly within Vids, powered by its advanced Veo 2 model.

Then, Gemini in Meet will soon be becoming your personal in-meeting advisor. Gemini can help you recall what you may have missed in a Meets call, generate summaries, and more. These capabilities help you stay up-to-speed, understand the conversation, and contribute effectively and will be generally available in Meet later this quarter.

Google is also integrating Gemini in Google Chats. Simply type @gemini in any Chat conversation, and it can provide a detailed summary, highlighting open questions, key decisions, and next steps. This will be available in Labs in the coming weeks.

Google also reiterates that when Gemini is used in Workspace and in the app, the data generated is not reviewed by humans, it isn’t used to train Gemini models outside of your domain without your permission, and it’s never sold or used by external parties.

Starting today, users will also gain more control with data residency options, allowing them to restrict where Gemini processes their data (like keeping it within the US or EU) to help meet regulations such as GDPR and ITAR.



