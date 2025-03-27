Google Announces March Workspace Feature Drop: All New Features to Check Out

Google has detailed a new March Workspace Feature drop where it has introduced new features for Google Meet that help you capture important discussion points, enabling seamless post-meeting follow-up and action. Google Vids and language capabilities of Gemini in Workspace apps have also been updated.

Building on Gemini’s “Take Notes for me” feature in Google Meet, Gemini can now capture next steps discussed during the meeting in a new “Suggested next steps” section of your meeting notes. Action items and follow-ups will automatically be identified and organized within the meeting notes Doc that lands in your Gmail inbox.

You can review and edit these as needed, or assign the task to someone else in your team. “This latest note-taking enhancement helps ensure that important items aren’t missed and keeps things moving forward after the meeting,” said Google in a blog post. Google is also working to make meeting notes even more useful and as detailed as needed. When enabled by the user, Meet now includes the full transcript along with the notes summary doc. The notes will link to the exact part of the transcript where items were discussed — including verbatim quotes — for more context.

Next, in the March Workspace feature drop, Google has updated the “Help me create” feature of Gemini in Google Vids which can generate a fully editable first draft of your video using a single prompt and content from your Google Drive. After choosing a style, Gemini pieces together your Vid with suggested scenes, including recommended stock media, text, scripts, and even background music. It can now also generate AI voiceovers, that align to each scene in your Vid from your suggested scripts.

With AI voiceovers, you no longer have to spend hours recording “the perfect take.” Instead, you can easily give your video a voice in Vids, with access to a variety of professional-sounding voiceovers to match the style you’re looking for. By automatically adding AI voiceovers, Vids helps you get to a first draft faster and makes it easier to land your message.

In Google Chat, with the “Translate for me” feature, Gemini can help teams around the globe stay aligned and collaborate in their language of choice. “Translate for me” in Chat will automatically detect and translate over 120 languages, and with a click, view the original message if needed. Rather than requiring you to navigate outside of Chat to translate a message, this feature keeps you focused on the conversation that’s unfolding with your colleagues, partners, and customers.

Workspace has also expanded language support for several Gemini features in the Workspace apps with March Workspace Feature drop. Gemini in the side panel in Gmail, Docs, Slides, Chat and Sheets now supports more languages. Google has also increased the number of languages available in “Take notes for me” in Google Meet.