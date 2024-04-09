Locate Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Even When They’re Offline

Google is now rolling out the ability for supported devices to locate them even when they are offline, including the Pixel 8 series.

One of the most useful features OEMs have baked into their devices is the ability to find them in case of theft or if you lose them. Google has made it even more advanced with its new Find My Device Network and the new ability to locate both the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro even if they have a dead battery, meaning when they are offline.

Google announced that its Find My Device network is now active, the settings for which began rolling out last week. Aside from the Find My Device Network, Google is now also rolling out the ability to locate Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro even when they are offline. Aside from these two, you can even find other compatible Android phones and tablets by ringing them or viewing their location on a map in the App — even if they’re offline.

Google told The Verge that offline tracking is made possible by “specialised Pixel hardware” in its Pixel 8 series phones. Google spokesperson Natalie Johnson told the publication that “there’s reserve power on the device for several hours that is channeled to the Bluetooth chip.”

One of the Google Help Centre pages says “For supported devices, like Pixel 8 series and up, if the device runs out of battery or is off, the Find My Device network can still locate the phone for several hours after it’s turned off.” However, to enable offline finding in Pixel 8 series, ensure that you have set the option to “With network in high-traffic areas only” or “With network in all areas” in Find My Device network settings. In addition, the Bluetooth and Location should be turned on when the phone shuts down.

Samsung smartphones also support offline finding and so do Apple iPhones. The new Find My Device network from Google is rolling out today in the US and Canada. Then in May, trackers from third parties such as Chipolo and other companies will be made available.