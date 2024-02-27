Google Unveils 9 New Android Features: Gemini In Google Messages, AI Captions For Photos & More

Google has released a new set of features for Android to enhance the overall experience of Android users. This includes the likes of Gemini in Google Messages, so you can chat with the AI assistant right within the Messages app. Aside from these, here are all the 9 new Android features you should check out.

New Android Features

As announced by Google in a blog post, Android Auto can now automatically summarize long texts or busy group chats while you’re driving with the help of AI. It will also suggest relevant replies and actions, such as sending a message, sharing your ETA or starting a call

AI will now also help users listen to auto-generated AI descriptions of photos, online images and pictures included in messages. Designed with blind and low-vision communities, this feature is now rolling out globally in English.

The screen reader support in Google Maps has now also been enhanced where you can directly point your phone’s camera at your surroundings, and TalkBack will read the place’s information out loud — like its business hours, rating or directions on how to get there.

Next up, with Google Docs markups, you can now add handwritten annotations to Docs from your Android phone or tablet using your finger or stylus. Google says there’s a variety of markup tools on offer. Then, the casting controls of the output switcher in Android now also support Spotify apart from YouTube Music, so you can easily switch between your devices — whether it’s your phone speaker, headphones, smart speakers or TV.

In addition, the Fitbit App has now been redesigned so you can see a complete picture of your health. With Health Connect, head to the You tab in the Fitbit app on your Android phone to see data from connected apps next to your Fitbit data. In the Today tab, you can see data like exercise, steps, calories burned, floors climbed, and distance travelled from Health Connect-compatible apps.

Google Wallet passes are now available on Wear OS watches so you can access boarding passes, event tickets, gym memberships, loyalty cards and more from your smartwatch itself. Moreover, with public transit directions on Google Maps for Wear OS, you can leave your phone in your pocket and glance at your wrist to ensure you catch your bus, train or ferry. It will show you the departure times right from your smartwatch and compass-guided navigation directions to your destination.

Finally, as a part of these 9 new features, starting this week in beta in English, you can access Gemini right in Google Messages on your Android phone. Chat with Gemini to draft messages, brainstorm ideas, plan events, or have a fun conversation without leaving the Messages app.