Truecaller Introduces Call Recording, Transcription Features in India

In a move to enhance user experience, Truecaller has extended its call recording and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered transcription capabilities to India. Initially launched in the US in June 2023, the feature has garnered popularity, prompting the company to expand its availability to additional regions in less than a year.

Android and iOS users will now be able to record incoming and outgoing calls, with the added benefit of AI-driven transcription. However, it’s important to note that this feature will be accessible only to paid subscribers of the Truecaller app.

While specific smartphone models, such as the Google Pixel 8 series and select Samsung devices supporting Galaxy AI, already offer built-in call transcription features, Truecaller aims to fill the gap for users who need access to such functionalities. By integrating call recording directly within the app, Truecaller eliminates the need for third-party recording tools.

Utilizing AI technology, Truecaller aims to ensure accurate recorded call transcription, delivering a seamless user experience. Previously, Truecaller offered call recording capabilities but had to discontinue them due to restrictions imposed by Google. Now, with advancements in AI, Truecaller re-introduces this feature, catering to the evolving needs of its user base.

How to record Calls on Truecaller?

The process of call recording varies between Android and iOS devices. Android users can initiate recording directly from the Truecaller dialer, while iOS users will access the feature through the Search page. Upon selecting the “Record a call” option, Truecaller prompts users to call a designated recording line, facilitating seamless recording initiation.

Once the call concludes, Truecaller notifies users when the transcription is ready, and it is available in both English and Hindi.

Users can manage recordings within the app, including playback, renaming, deletion, and sharing with other applications. All recorded calls are stored locally on the device, with the option to create backups on iCloud for iOS users.