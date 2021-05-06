Advertisement

Google tries to make Android tablets more fun, launches Entertainment Space

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : May 06, 2021 12:19 pm

Latest News

Google's attempt to make Android Tablets more fun and useful is called Entertainment Space.
Advertisement

Google is trying to make Android tablets more fun with a new feature despite the Android tablet space being inactive for quite a while now. However, Google says it has seen over 30 percent more people start using Android tablets compared to the prior year somehow. Google is now bringing Entertainment Space to Android tabs. It's a one-stop, personalized home for all one's favorite movies, shows, videos, games and books.

Watch Tab

You get three tabs under Entertainment Space -- Watch, Games and Read. In the Watch tab, you can move between your streaming services, find movies and TV shows to watch, rent or buy from Google TV and view recommended videos from YouTube. With the Continue Watching row, you can also easily hop back into a show you were watching last night. "And, if you’re not sure what to watch next, Entertainment Space will surface your personalized and trending recommendation rows from Google TV, Twitch, Hulu and many additional services", says Google.

Games Tab

With the Games tab in Entertainment Space, you can hop back into the games you left in between or the ones that are your favorite through the continue playing row, or explore new games recommended for you. And to help you start playing more quickly, select games in Entertainment Space are available to Instant play – so you can try a game without downloading it.

Read Tab

Advertisement

Lastly, the Read tab is where you’ll find some books to read. Not only books but even audiobooks are available under this section. You can check out free sneak peeks before committing, plus see books with discounted prices and recommendations based on what’s trending and what meets your tastes. 

 

Starting this month, Entertainment Space will be available on Walmart onn. tablets. And later this year, Entertainment Space will roll out globally on new and select existing Android tablets from Lenovo, Sharp and more.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series TWS earbuds leaked through official company Twitter account

Google unveils new Travel Tools to show COVID Advisories

Google I/O 2021 to kick off from May 18 as a digital event that is free to attend

Google Workspace storage policies timeline changes to February 2022

Gmail integrates Google Chat, Rooms within one app, now available for all users

Google Meet free unlimited video calling extended till June

Latest News from Google

You might like this

Tags: Google

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Asus VivoBook Pro 14 launched with AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU, 16GB RAM and more

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha launched with 11th-Gen Intel processor, Dolby Atmos Speakers and more

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies