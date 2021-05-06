Google tries to make Android tablets more fun, launches Entertainment Space

Google's attempt to make Android Tablets more fun and useful is called Entertainment Space.

Google is trying to make Android tablets more fun with a new feature despite the Android tablet space being inactive for quite a while now. However, Google says it has seen over 30 percent more people start using Android tablets compared to the prior year somehow. Google is now bringing Entertainment Space to Android tabs. It's a one-stop, personalized home for all one's favorite movies, shows, videos, games and books.

You get three tabs under Entertainment Space -- Watch, Games and Read. In the Watch tab, you can move between your streaming services, find movies and TV shows to watch, rent or buy from Google TV and view recommended videos from YouTube. With the Continue Watching row, you can also easily hop back into a show you were watching last night. "And, if you’re not sure what to watch next, Entertainment Space will surface your personalized and trending recommendation rows from Google TV, Twitch, Hulu and many additional services", says Google.

With the Games tab in Entertainment Space, you can hop back into the games you left in between or the ones that are your favorite through the continue playing row, or explore new games recommended for you. And to help you start playing more quickly, select games in Entertainment Space are available to Instant play – so you can try a game without downloading it.

Lastly, the Read tab is where you’ll find some books to read. Not only books but even audiobooks are available under this section. You can check out free sneak peeks before committing, plus see books with discounted prices and recommendations based on what’s trending and what meets your tastes.

Starting this month, Entertainment Space will be available on Walmart onn. tablets. And later this year, Entertainment Space will roll out globally on new and select existing Android tablets from Lenovo, Sharp and more.