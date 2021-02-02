Advertisement

Google to use Wikipedia for reliable information on Search results

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 02, 2021 1:28 pm

Google will be using Wikipedia as the source of information for showing details about the website on search results.
To help users make a more informed decision on the internet after searching for something on Google, the search giant has informed that it will now show next to most results a menu icon, that people can tap to learn more about the result or feature and where the information is coming from.

 

“If it’s a site you haven’t heard of before, that additional information can give you context or peace of mind, especially if you’re looking for something important, like health or financial information,” JK Kearns, Product Manager, Search, said in a statement on Monday. 

 

When available, the users will see a description of the website from Wikipedia if one isn't sure about the website. Wikipedia already provides free, reliable information about tens of millions of sites on the web.

 

“We hope this makes it easier to learn about the results you see on Google and find the most helpful information for you”, he adds. Google has rolled out this feature in English in the US on desktop, mobile web and the Google App on Android.

 

If a website description is not available on Wikipedia, Google will show you additional context that may be available, such as when Google first indexed the site.

 

“You’ll also be able to quickly see if your connection to the site is secure based on its use of the HTTPS protocol, which encrypts all data between the website and the browser you’re using, to help you stay safe as you browse the web,” Google said. 

Latest News from Google

Tags: Google

 

