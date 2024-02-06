Google To Release Gemini App, Bard Rebrand Also Incoming

Google upped its AI game with the introduction of Gemini earlier in December 2023 and revealed that it plans to integrate the AI model in its generative AI chatbot called ‘Bard’. However, it seems like Google has changed its plans and now aims to discard Bard completely in favour of Gemini. Google also has other plans with regard to Gemini, such as releasing a dedicated App to access the chatbot.

Acoording to screenshots of the changelog shared by developer Dylan Roussel on X, Google could announce on February 8 that Bard is getting rebranded to Gemini. In addition, the changelog also suggests that Google will enhance the AI chatbot’s UI for simplified navigation and reduced visual distractions.

As to why Google is introducing the change, the changelog says “We’re committed to giving everyone direct access to Google AI and, as of this week, every Gemini user across our supported countries and languages has access to Google’s best family of AI models. To better reflect this commitment, we’ve renamed Bard to Gemini.”

Next, what was supposed to be called Bard Advanced powered by the Gemini Ultra model will now be called Gemini Advanced. “With our Ultra 1.0 model, Gemini Advanced is far more capable at highly complex tasks like coding, logical reasoning, following nuanced instructions, and creative collaboration. Plus, Gemini Advanced will continue to expand with new and exclusive features in the coming months, including expanded multi-modal capabilities, even better coding features, and the ability to upload and more deeply analyze files, documents, data, and more”, reads the changelog.

The changelog says that the Gemini Advanced is a paid plan available across 150 countries and is available and optimised only for the English language in the Ultra 1.0 model.

Gemini App

Then, Google will also announce the Gemini app to access the company’s AI chatbot easily. Gemini will be integrated with Google apps like Gmail, Maps, and YouTube, making it easy to get things done on your phone. You can interact with it through text, voice or images.

To chat with Gemini on Android, users must download the Gemini app from the Google Play Store. On iOS, users can try Gemini in the Google app, as the dedicated app won’t be available at the time of launch. The Gemini app will be launched on select devices in English in the US. It will then be available globally in Japanese, Korean, and English except for the UK, Switzerland, European Economic Area countries, and associated territories. More countries and languages will be added later on.

Finally, Gemini will also be accessible via the web in Canada, while the app will be made available later.