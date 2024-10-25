Google to Label AI Edits in Google Photos for Better Transparency

Google will soon label AI edits in Google Photos so users know which of the photos have been enhanced using AI. Starting next week, Google Photos will note when a photo has been edited with Google AI right in the Photos app. Here’s everything to know about the new development from Google.

“As we bring these tools to more people, we recognize the importance of doing so responsibly with our AI Principles as guidance. To further improve transparency, we’re making it easier to see when AI edits have been used in Google Photos,” Google said in a blog post.

Photos edited with tools like Magic Editor, Magic Eraser and Zoom Enhance already include metadata based on technical standards from The International Press Telecommunications Council (IPTC) to indicate that they’ve been edited using generative AI. Google is taking it a step further by making this information visible alongside information like the file name, location and backup status in the Photos app.

In addition to indicating when an image has been edited using generative AI, the company will also use IPTC metadata to indicate when an image is composed of elements from different photos using non-generative features. For instance, Best Take on Pixel 8 and Pixel 9, and Add Me on Pixel 9 use images captured close together in time to create a blended image to help you capture great group photos

The company adds that it will continue gathering feedback and evaluating additional solutions to add more transparency around AI edits in Google Photos.

In related news to Google, the company is also working on a Download Manager for the Google Play Store as per a recent report. The download manager for Google Play Store will show all the apps that are currently downloading and all the recently installed apps that haven’t been opened yet by the user. When you open an App from the list, it is removed, providing an updated view of the apps you have yet to open. Additionally, the download count for your recently downloaded apps and games will appear as a badge at the top of the app’s details page.