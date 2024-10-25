Google Updates Google Calendar on Web with a Dark Theme, New UI

Google is updating its Google Calendar on Web with a dark theme, as well as a refreshed user interface which is in line with its Material Design 3 guidelines. The new dark theme will be appreciated by users who want to ease up the strain on their eyes. Here’s everything to know about the development.

If you use Google Calendar on web, you’ll notice a refreshed user interface that is in line with Google Material Design 3 and includes features like Controls (like buttons, dialogs, and sidebars) that are more modern and accessible, interface typography that uses Google’s custom-designed and highly-legible typefaces, and iconography that is legible and crisp, with a fresh feel.

As stated, the company is further introducing the ability to toggle between light mode, dark mode or device default theme options. “This will provide you with a more comfortable, customisable viewing experience and can also reduce battery usage,” said Google in a workspace blog post.

Google notes that these updates are applicable across the entire calendar web experience, including the task list view. When using the tasks.google.com URL, you will be redirected to the refreshed user interface and have the ability to choose between light or dark mode.

To turn on dark mode in Calendar, one can go to the settings icon in the top right corner > Appearance > select Light, Dark or Device default. Google further stated that the visual refresh of Google Calendar on Web may impact the experience of installed Chrome extensions that are active when using Google Calendar. As a result, these extensions might not work as expected.

The dark theme and the new UI of Google Calendar on Web will be available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts in the coming days as the rollout has already begun.