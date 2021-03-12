Advertisement

Google to bring more Pixel 5A smartphones to India and will increase Pixel inventory in the country

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : March 12, 2021 4:50 pm

Google will reportedly allocate more Pixel 5A smartphones to India after it fell short of the supply of its Pixel 4A devices last year in the Indian region

Google Pixel series has always been a lesser known series of smartphones in India but has always been an appealing choice to the consumers who want a camera-centric smartphone as Pixels are always the ones with one of the best cameras around. 

 

Now, according to a new report, Google is planning to double down on its smartphone strategy this year for India. As per Economic Times, who spoke with a senior Google executive, the company is planning to bring more of the Pixel 5A units to India (when it launches) from the global to Indian inventory. 

 

The report also notes how even after doubling the inventory for Pixel 4A last year, the supply fell short and was clearly not enough for the demand. 

 

Google is also exploring the possibilities to shift some portion of device manufacturing to India for both domestic and export needs, the report adds. "Google doubled inventory for Pixel for India last year and this year the intention is to further increase the focus and get larger share from global inventory for the India market […] Pricing is a learning curve. The fight is on...we came up with aggressive pricing for Pixel 4a, which gave good results", said the executive. 

 

The manufacturing of the device in India itself will save Google on import duties, thereby contributing towards the 'Make in India' initiative, as well as reducing the cost of the devices significantly. 

 

The report finally states that Google also plans to expand its product portfolio across more price segments. The company already has its smartphones and smart speakers selling in India. 

