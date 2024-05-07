Google Threat Intelligence: Google’s Latest AI-Driven Cybersecurity Product

Cybersecurity is an issue of the current times that needs to be handled at scale and that too, as quick as possible. Google has unveiled its latest cybersecurity product called Google Threat Intelligence that uses its own AI model, Gemini Pro 1.5, that provides conversational search across the company’s vast repository of threat intelligence, enabling customers to gain insights and protect themselves from threats faster than ever before.

In a blog post, Google said that Threat Intelligence combines its depth of the Mandiant frontline expertise, the global reach of the VirusTotal community, and the breadth of visibility only Google can deliver, based on billions of signals across devices and emails it has access to via the Google services. For those uninitiated, Google bought Mandiant back in 2022. It is the same cybersecurity firm that uncovered the 2020 SolarWinds cyber attack against the US federal government.

Google is making use of multiple sources to fight against cybersecurity threats. Google Threat Intelligence will offer Mandiant’s leading incident response and threat research team, and combine them with Google’s massive user and device footprint along with VirusTotal’s broad crowdsourced malware database which has a global community of over 1 million users continuously contributes potential threat indicators, including files and URLs, to offer real-time insight into emerging attacks.

With Gemini, Google says it has “supercharged” the threat research processes, augmented defense capabilities, and reduced the time it takes to identify and protect against novel threats. Customers now have the ability to condense large data sets in seconds, quickly analyse suspicious files, and simplify challenging manual threat intelligence tasks.

Google also claims that Gemini can dramatically simplify the technical and labor-intensive process of reverse engineering malware — one of the most advanced malware-analysis techniques available to cybersecurity professionals. For instance, Google was able to process the entire decompiled code of the malware file for WannaCry in a single pass, taking 34 seconds to deliver its analysis and identify a kill switch.