ChatGPT Search Engine To Arrive Next Week To Challenge Google Search: Report

Google Search has dominated the search engine industry for years and OpenAI’s ChatGPT may now be coming to challenge it and that too, as soon as next week. While competitors like Microsoft’s Bing have tried to overtake Google Search, they haven’t entirely been able to,

A Reddit user has spotted the creation of SSL certificates for the domain ‘search.chatgpt.com’. For those unaware, SSL certificates are what enable websites to use HTTPS, which is more secure than HTTP. An SSL certificate is a data file hosted in a website’s origin server. SSL certificates make SSL/TLS Encryption possible, and they contain the website’s public key and the website’s identity, along with related information.

In addition, a tweet by an AI podcast host has also surfaced online further fanning the fire. The post reads, “Search (dot) ChatGPT (dot) com May 9th,” hinting at a potential release date. The subdomain displays a cryptic “Not found” message if you visit it, instead of showing a usual 404 or domain error, further adding to the speculation that a ChatGPT search engine is indeed coming.

A few months ago, a report by The Information suggested that OpenAI has been developing a web search product which is partially backed by Bing. OpenAI’s ChatGPT has already been touching new heights with each new model release and landing a dedicated search engine in the market that’s backed by Microsoft’s Bing who specialises in the area only makes sense for OpenAI.

As of now, there’s no word on how the search engine will work and there are no specifics to be seen. Considering we aren’t far off from the release on the basis of leaked information, we won’t have to wait for long before seeing what OpenAI has in stores for us. For all we know, it’s possible that it may work in a similar fashion as Google’s SGE, that shows AI-generated summaries for the search query for a quick glance.