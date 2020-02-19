  • 17:14 Feb 19, 2020

Google Stadia cloud gaming platform now supports Samsung, Asus and more smartphones

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 19, 2020 4:39 pm

Google has finally announced the support for 18 smartphones for its Google Stadia cloud-gaming platform. The company has revealed that Stadia would be available for Samsung, Asus and Razer smartphones. To recall, the platform was earlier available for Pixel smartphones. 

 

As per the company, the list of Samsung smartphones include Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8 Active, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphones. The platform now supports the Asus ROG Phone and ROG Phone 2. Similarly, it also supports Razer Phone and Razer Phone 2. The company has revealed that Stadia will be available for these devices beginning February 20. 

 

Google has also revealed that users with the above-mentioned smartphones can use Stadia. Users can use any wireless gamepad for these smartphones to play games on Stadia. Furthermore, users need to plug the Stadia controller to these phones. The company has revealed that it is working on methods to connect Stadia controller via WiFi to browsers and mobile devices. One can also play on tablets, laptops, and desktops, as well as TVs through Google Chromecast Ultra.

 

The core functionality of Stadia will need you to subscribe to a high-speed internet connection since all of the gameplay will be streamed onto your device. Google has also revealed that, with Stadia, users will be able to play games at resolutions of up to 4K, frame rates of 60 frames per second, HDR and surround sound. All of this will be available with no additional console, PC or hardware and users won’t even have to run their games or install them through a disc.

 

