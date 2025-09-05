Motorola Edge 60 Neo 5G, Moto G06, Moto G06 Power Launched

Motorola has announced the launch of the Motorola EDGE 60 Neo 5G, Moto G06, and the Moto G06 Power at Lenovo Innovation World at IFA 2025. The new Edge 60 Neo comes with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, while the Moto G06 and the G06 Power have a MediaTek Helio G-series chip as they’re 4G handsets.

Motorola Edge 60 Neo 5G: Price, Specifications

The Edge 60 Neo comes in PANTONE Latte, PANTONE Frostbite, PANTONE Poinciana and PANTONE Grisaille colours and is priced at €399 (approx Rs 41,145).

The Edge 60 Neo 5G sports a 6.36-inch 120Hz pOLED LTPO display, 1.5K resolution, 3000 nits peak HDR brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 300Hz touch sampling rate, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The Edge 60 Neo 5G gets a 32MP f/2.4 front-facing camera for selfies. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC paired with up to 512GB uMCP storage. The device has up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The Edge 60 Neo 5G packs a 5200mAh battery with 68W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. There is a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP f/1.8 Sony LYTIA 700C primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP f/2.4 ultra-wide angle sensor with PDAF and Macro Vision, and a 10MP f/2.0 telephoto sensor with 3x Optical Zoom and OIS.

It runs on Android 15 out of the box. The device also gets moto AI features. For connectivity, it features Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. It is also IP68 + IP69 rated. In addition, it packs stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Moto G06, Moto G06 Power: Specifications

The Moto G06 and the G06 Power feature a 6.88-inch (1640 × 720 Pixels) HD+ LCD display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 395 ppi, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 600 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme chip, coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256G of storage which is expandable up to 1TB.

It has a single rear camera including a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera sensor along with an ambient light sensor. On the front, there’s an 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture. The Moto G06 packs a 5200mAh battery with 10W charging while the G06 Power gets a 7000mAh cell with 18W fast charging. The devices run on Android 15.

Additional features on the device include a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, an IP64-rated body, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging.