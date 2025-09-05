Lava Bold N1 5G Launched in India: Details to Know

Lava Bold N1 5G has been announced in India, shortly after the brand introduced the Lava Yuva Smart 2 in the country. The new Lava device comes powered by a Unisoc chipset under the hood, IP54 rating, 4GB RAM, and more. Here’s everything you’d want to know about it.

Lava Bold N1 5G: Price, Availability

The Lava Bold N1 5G is priced at Rs 7,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs 7,999 for the 4GB + 128GB version. It can be bought in Royal Blue or Champagne Gold colour options from Amazon. The sale date for the device will be revealed soon. It will be available during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale.

Lava Bold N1 5G: Specifications

The Lava Bold N1 5G sports a 6.75-inch LCD panel that offers an HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and a punch-hole notch housing the front camera. Under the hood, the device features the Unisoc T765 5G chipset and 4GB of RAM with up to 4GB of virtual RAM. There’s 64GB or 128GB of built-in storage which is expandable up to 512GB and the phone runs on Android 15 OS.

For optics, you get a 13MP primary camera, along with an auxiliary sensor. You also get an 5MP selfie shooter. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging via the USB-C port, but Lava is providing a 10W charger in the box.

Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. There’s also a side-facing fingerprint scanner, and a single bottom firing speaker. The handset is also IP54 rated.

It’s a device nearly identical to that of the Lava Shark 5G which debuted in India in May this year, but with a storage option offering double of what the Lava Shark 5G came with.