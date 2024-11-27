Google Search Widget Redesign Incoming: Report

A Google Search Widget redesign is incoming as per a new report, which will not only give it a design overhaul but also extensive colour customisation. The new Search Widget redesign will also fall in line with the latest Material Design guidelines by Google.

The report comes from Android Authority where an APK teardown revealed the Google Search Widget redesign. The publication “managed to activate the new widget design in the Google App v15.47.26 beta.” Alongside the new theming options for the widget that were spotted previously, this would give the widget a fresh look.

At present, the Search widget allows you to choose between System, Light, Dark, and Device themes, along with adjusting its transparency. Soon, you’ll have the option to set a custom theme, enabling you to enhance or contrast your current setup with personalized elements.

Image Credit: Android Authority

This feature will let you adjust hue and saturation levels, giving the Search widget a distinctive and tailored appearance. Additionally, the custom theme will extend to the shortcut feature previously spotted, ensuring a cohesive design.

Furthermore, the publication also managed to activate a share button on the Google Search results page. This share button is present in the top right corner, and it shares the URL of the current search query.

There’s no word on when these changes will be made live or whether they’ll even make it to the public version. However, we now know that Google is working on redesigning the Search Widget with new customisation options.

In related news to Google, the company is rolling out Google Tasks integration in Google Calendar. Google Tasks allows users to create various tasks for the day or schedule a future one and these tasks will now also be manageable via Google Calendar.