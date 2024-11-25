Full Google Tasks Integration in Google Calendar Rolling Out

Google has announced a new update for its to-do list app, stating that the full Google Tasks integration in Google Calendar is now rolling out. Google Tasks allows users to create various tasks for the day or schedule a future one and these tasks will now also be manageable via Google Calendar.

Announced via a Google Workspace updates post, Google Tasks integration in Google Calendar is rolling out. It works similarly to the full-screen task lists for Google Calendar on the web, which were introduced last year, “enabling users to see all their tasks and task lists in a single full-screen view.” According to the company, this update “makes it easier for users to stay on top of and organize their tasks, especially while on the go.”

The Google Tasks integration in Google Calendar will be available to Google Workspace customers, Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts. Post this integration, the fate of the Google Tasks App is unclear, as Google Calendar now has full Google Tasks support, except for the dedicated home screen widget the Tasks app has.

In addition, Google also announced a streamlined file organization system with the new Google Drive app update on Android devices. This update will make it easier to find recently viewed Drive items and see what storage locations besides “My Drive” are available to you, such as items you can access within shared drives. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, Google Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.

In related updates to Google, the company launched a new Memory feature for Gemini so you can ask the AI assistant to remember your preferences for various actions. Google says the feature can be used for Gemini to “provide even more helpful and relevant responses, tailored precisely to your needs.”