Google Rolls Out September 2025 Update for Pixel Smartphones With Bug Fixes

Google is now rolling out the September 2025 update for Pixel smartphones with a slew of bug fixes for a more stable experience while using its devices. The update also includes fixes for the newly announced Pixel 10 devices, including the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

The new September 2025 update for Pixel smartphones includes the following fixes:

Audio

Fix for issue Call Audio quality in certain conditions*[2]

Fix for issue causing occasional system instability and performance slowdowns in certain conditions*[2]

General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions*[1]

Battery & Charging

Fix for: Battery Health display issues in certain conditions*[4]

Biometrics

General improvements for fingerprint recognition and response in certain conditions*[2]

Bluetooth

Fix for improvements in stability or performance for Bluetooth in certain conditions*[2]

Camera

General improvements for camera stability and performance in certain conditions*[3]

Display & Graphics

Fix for issue with screen turning black during transitions from a webpage in the in-app Browser under certain conditions*[5]

Framework

Fix for an issue where users are unable to type and keyboard stops responding in certain conditions*[2]

Fix for issue with the power button stops working, in certain instances when connected to Android Auto and charging via USB-C*[1]

Fix for secondary language showing up in quick settings in certain conditions*[2]

General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions*[2]

Kernel

Fix for a stability and performance in certain conditions*[2]

System

Fix for a system stability and performance issues in certain conditions*[2]

Fix for issue causing Pixel launcher crash in certain conditions*[2]

Fix for issue occasionally causing system instability in certain conditions*[1]

Telephony

General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions*[2]

User Interface

Fix for a crash impacting Android stability metrics*[2]

Fix for a Java crash in System UI related to the Quick Tap gesture*[2]

Fix for devices becoming unresponsive to touch across multiple screens or apps in certain conditions*[2]

Fix for issue where long screenshots would sometimes duplicate content in certain conditions*[2]

Fix for issues with navigation gestures in certain conditions*[2]

Fix for issues with Quick Settings (QS) shade in certain conditions*[2]

Fix for: Home button not responding reliably, leading to a frustrating user experience and difficulty navigating applications*[2]

Device Applicability:

*[1] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL

*[2] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a

*[3 ] Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a

*[4] Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a

*[5] Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL

Our Pixel 10 Pro XL unit received the update earlier this morning in India which means the update should be available on all eligible devices in the region. However, the update still hasn’t fixed a major issue the latest Pixel 10 series phones are facing when connecting to a Galaxy Watch 8. To update, head over to Settings > System > Software updates > System update > Check for update.