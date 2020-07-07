Google rolls out dark mode for Docs, Sheets, and Slides on Android

Google has started rolling out this feature starting July 6, and it will be rolled out for users in the next fifteen days.

Internet search giant Google has now rolled out dark mode for Docs, Sheets, and Slides on Android. Google has started rolling out this feature starting July 6, and it will be rolled out for users in the next fifteen days.



The feature will be available for all G Suite users with personal accounts. However, it is only available for Android users right now and there’s no word on when it’ll arrive on iOS or desktop.



This was announced by the company on a G suite blog post where it said that Dark theme will intelligently adjust the product interface and user-generated content in ways that can make it more usable in low-light environments and save battery life.



Settings for Docs, Sheets, and Slides will adjust automatically when the Android system is set to use Dark theme. You can also turn dark mode on or off for Docs, Sheets, or Slides independently. If you do this, each app will always be in the selected theme regardless of the Android system settings.





You can enable the Dark Theme for GSuite apps and your device from your Settings. Go to Settings, click on Display and then click on Theme to activate it. You’ll be able to manually set the app to light or dark. When using Dark theme, you can preview your current document or sheet in the light theme using More > View in light theme.



Recently, WhatsApp also rolled out dark mode to the web. Whatsapp Web Dark mode feature for the desktop will allow users an option to change the colour theme of WhatsApp from white to black. The Dark mode on WhatsApp is designed to reduce eye strain in low light environments. When you browse in Dark mode in Chrome, your homepage, toolbar, settings, and some other pages will be dark.