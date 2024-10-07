Google Rolls Out Ask Photos in Google Photos for Waitlisted Users

Google is now rolling out Ask Photos in Google Photos, the AI-powered search function for going through your photos so you could look for your photos more effortlessly. Google showcased the feature back in May 2024 at its I/O 2024 event and began sign ups to enter the waitlist to the test the feature, earlier last month.

As spotted by 9to5Google, Ask Photos in Google Photos is rolling out to those users who signed up for a waitlist to test out the feature. The feature is limited to users in the US and is a server-side change, which means even if you have the version of Google Photos that could run Ask Photos, you might not get the feature right away.

The feature uses the latest Gemini models. It can understand the context of your photo gallery—like the most important people in your life, hobbies, or favourite foods—and extract relevant details to help you find “specific memories and uncover information about your life.”

The publication reports that when you first open the Ask Photos feature, you’ll be guided through a quick overview of how it functions and what data it requires access to. During this setup, you’ll confirm certain details, such as verifying that the correct names are linked to people in your photos. Additionally, you’ll need to establish relationships for both people and pets, which appear to be prioritized based on how frequently they show up in your photo library.

It also notes that in its current state, Ask Photos in Google Photos works best when answering questions that are about people and places, not about events or things.

In related news to Google, the company recently concluded its Google for India 2024 event, where it announced features like Gemini Live in Hindi, AI overviews in new languages, Google Lens video input support, and a lot more.