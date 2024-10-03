Google’s Gmail is Getting New Summary Cards With a “Happening Soon” Section Alongside

Google’s Gmail is getting new Summary cards in its App on mobile. Summary Cards have long provided a snippet of helpful information at the top of your emails. Aside from the Summary Cards, a new “Happening Soon” section is also being added in the Gmail app.

As Gmail is getting new summary cards, Google is also updating the look of these cards. They are getting a whole new look across purchases, events, bills and travel emails. They’ll also offer new action buttons, like adding an event to your Calendar and inviting others or setting a bill payment reminder.

Summary cards are also becoming more powerful on the backend, organizing key information from across all related emails and updating in real-time, so you’ll always know when to expect deliveries. Google is also introducing summary cards in more places within Gmail, like a new “Happening soon” section of your inbox and in Gmail search.

The new Summary Cards are being added to the following email categories:

Purchases: Track packages, view order details and easily find what you bought.

Track packages, view order details and easily find what you bought. Events: See or add upcoming events to your calendar, invite others or find directions with ease.

See or add upcoming events to your calendar, invite others or find directions with ease. Bills: View and pay bills, or get reminded to pay later and add a due date in Google Tasks.

View and pay bills, or get reminded to pay later and add a due date in Google Tasks. Travel: Manage reservations, check in for flights and view important travel details like the hotel’s check-out time so you can travel with confidence from booking to boarding.

For users to get the most timely updates without even needing to open individual emails, Google has added a new “Happening soon” section at the top of inboxes. To start, purchase summary cards will appear here, and this section will only show up when it’s relevant.

For example, once the estimated delivery date of a purchase is two days away, “Happening soon” will show the purchase summary card, allowing you to see when your package is arriving at a glance. If you have multiple deliveries arriving in the same timeframe, the summary cards are stacked, and you can expand, dismiss or click to go directly to the related email.

Updated purchase summary cards are now rolling out for individual emails on Android and iOS, with event, bill, and travel summary cards and “Happening soon” following in the coming months. In the future, all four card categories will show across individual emails, in the “Happening soon” section and in Gmail search.