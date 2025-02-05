Google Rolls Out Android 15 February 2025 Update for Pixel Devices: Everything to Know

Google has begun rolling out the Android 15 February 2025 update for Pixel devices which brings a couple of fixes, nothing more. Google is also rolling out the February 2025 update for Google Play Services which brings a Quick Share new feature for all Android users and here’s everything to know about it.

The Android 15 February 2025 update with this month’s security patch is rolling out for the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Pixel Tablet, Fold, 8, 8 Pro, 8a, 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold. The February 2025 update includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users, which includes:

Audio

Fix for issue with audio output in Android Auto under certain conditions

Bluetooth

Fix for issue occasionally preventing connection with certain Bluetooth devices or accessories

The Audio bug fix is for all Pixel devices while the Bluetooth bug is being solved for the Pixel 9 series devices.

As for the Quick Share feature that’s being made available for all Android devices is where users can continue their Quick Share transfers over Wi-Fi or Mobile Data even if the sender or receiver loses direct connection. This makes it convenient for users to resume data transfer in case it fails rather than the process beginning from 0%. This feature is being rolled out in phases with the Google Play Services v25.04 (2025-02-03) update. The full changelog for this update includes:

Google Play services v25.04 (2025-02-03)

Account Management

[Phone] With the new entry point for Family Link in Google Settings, you can now manage your family group more easily.

Developer Services

[Auto] New developer features for Google and third party App developers to support Machine Learning & AI related processes in their apps.

Device Connectivity

[Auto, Phone, TV, Wear] Bug fixes for Device Connections related services.

[Phone] With this new feature, you can continue your Quick Share transfers over Wi-Fi or mobile data even if the sender or receiver loses direct connection.

Utilities

[Phone] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Utilities related processes in their apps.

Google Play Store v44.8 (2025-02-03)