Google Renames Bard Chatbot to Gemini, Unveils Dedicated Mobile App

Google has announced the rebranding of its Bard chatbot, now known as Gemini, accompanied by launching a dedicated mobile App available on Android and iOS platforms. Additionally, the tech giant has introduced its most capable AI model, Ultra 1.0, for the first time as Gemini Advanced.

Global Availability and Pricing

Gemini is now available in more than 150 countries and territories, with initial support for the English language. As mentioned earlier, Bard has been rebranded as Gemini, and it still operates as an AI assistant that can write, code, and generate images. However, if you wish to use “Gemini Advanced”, you must pay for it. The subscription costs $19.99 per month and is part of Google One. Google One started as a Cloud Storage service, but now it includes AI capabilities as one of its membership perks.

Enhanced Capabilities and Features

Gemini Advanced is proficient in handling complex tasks such as coding, logical reasoning, and creative work. It can carry out prolonged conversations and comprehend the context of earlier interactions. Gemini is a multimodal chatbot like ChatGPT-4, meaning you can upload pictures and talk about them with the chatbot. It can also explore web links and generate images using Google’s Imagen 2 model.

According to Google, Gemini Advanced can be a personal tutor, provide coding advice, and help content creators generate new ideas.

Gemini Advanced with Ultra 1.0 is praised as the top-rated chatbot in blind evaluations conducted by third-party assessors, according to Google. It boasts superior conversational abilities and context comprehension.

Gemini comes to Google Workspace and apps

Google has announced that its AI-powered assistant, formerly known as “Duet AI,” will now be called “Gemini for Google Workspace and Google Cloud.” Gemini will be available on various Google Workspace applications, including Gmail, Docs, Slides, and Sheets. This AI assistant will help users with tasks like composing emails, analyzing data, summarizing content, and more.

Gemini App

In addition to being available via the website, Gemini will also be available in a new Gemini app for Android and the Google app for iOS. “With Gemini on your phone, you can type, talk or add an image for all kinds of help while you’re on the go: You can take a picture of your flat tyre and ask for instructions, generate a custom image for your dinner party invitation, or ask for help writing a difficult text message,” Google writes in its promotional blog post.

With the launch of Gemini and Gemini Ultra 1.0, Google aims to empower users with an advanced AI-powered assistant capable of providing personalized, contextually relevant assistance across diverse tasks and languages. Will it succeed? Only time will tell.