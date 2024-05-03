Google Play Store Introduces Government Apps Badge: How Will It Help?

Google has always been stringent with its policies, both for the consumers and government alike, resulting in overall transparency. Now, to further help consumers identify which apps are legitimate government apps, Google Play Store is rolling out a ‘Government Apps’ badge that will be shown in an App listing.

Rolling out in countries including Australia, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, the United States, Brazil, Indonesia, India, and Mexico, the new Government Apps badge is available across more than 2,000 apps in the mentioned countries. In case of India, apps like mAadhaar, DigiLocker, etc., now have the new badge once you open their respective app listing. In the US, examples include apps from NASA, FEMA, IRS2Go, among others.

We were also able to verify the same on Play Store version 40.7.29-31. The company first teased the feature back in November 2023 when it also announced new rules for app developers. Once you tap on the badge, a pop-up appears displaying a message that says, “Play verified this app is affiliated with a government entity.” The badge also shows up in lists like “Top Charts” for apps or when you search for an official government app.

According to Google, it has worked with governments and their developer partners to onboard apps with badges. Google claims that it asks developers to submit proof if they have sufficient permission to process government documents for safety reasons. It also encourages the government to use official email IDs to create developer accounts on Google Play to publish apps.

“Completing the government declaration requirements also allows your app to become eligible for official endorsement signified by a clear visual treatment on the Play store, provided further eligibility criteria is also verified”, says Google on a support page.

Read More: Google Photos To Add An ‘Enhance Your Video’ Button For Easy Video Editing

How Is The New Government Apps Badge Helpful?

The new Government apps badge in Google Play Store is mainly helpful to the consumer so he/she can identify which apps are legitimately published by the government. A common violation includes “apps that falsely claim affiliation with a government entity or to provide or facilitate government services for which they are not properly authorized,” Google’s rule about violations read.

Google further makes it clear that doesn’t allow apps that contain false or misleading information or claims, including in the app description, title, icon, or screenshots. In addition, apps must provide an accurate disclosure, description and images/video of their functionality in all parts of the metadata. Apps must not attempt to mimic functionality or warnings from the operating system or other apps. Any changes to device settings must be made with the user’s knowledge and consent and be reversible by the user.