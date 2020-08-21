Advertisement

Google Play music to be discontinued

By: Mohammed Abubakar, The Mobile Indian, Hyderabad Last updated : August 21, 2020 11:32 pm

Google has made it easier for you to switch, to transfer your playlists to Youtube Music with just one click.

Remember Google's Play Music? The platform on which everyone used to listen to downloaded music or download tracks from an extensive library of tracks before the streaming apps like Spotify and Amazon Music existed? Google has sent an email to its users that they will no longer be able to access the service as it is being permanently shut down.

 

Google, in the email, has encouraged users to switch to Youtube Music. The tech giant has also said that it will let users know before they lose access to their music library on the app. Google also said in the email, "October and the end of this year, access to Google Play Music will be removed permanently. We know that you've spent time building your Google Play Music library, so we've made it easy to transfer your music library to YouTube Music with just one click, including playlists, uploads and recommendations." Do read our article about how you can transfer your music from Play Music to Youtube Music.

 

An extensive library of music tracks, the ability to listen to them in high quality are some of the great perks that Youtube Music offers. Not only that, but it also offers live performances and remixes. Moreover, the purchased music can be transferred to the user's library on Youtube Music.

 

Youtube Music also has this clever feature called smart download which is only available on Android. This feature will automatically download select music tracks for you so that you always have something to listen to if say, there's no network.

 

The pricing of Youtube Music, however, remains the same. There's also a version with ads in it, which is available for free. However, you can convert your free plan to a paid plan by paying a reasonable Rs 99 a month.

Tags: Google

 

0 Comments

