Advertisement

Google Play Music comes to an end

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : October 23, 2020 2:28 pm

Latest News

Google Play Music is finally dead and Google plans to replace it with YouTube music.

Google Play Music, the famous music streaming app that fulfilled the music needs of many users has finally reached its end of life. Google confirmed the same back in August and it is happening now.

 

Google Play Music has become inaccessible in many regions, where the Play Music Webpage now states,' Google Play Music is no longer available. You can transfer your account and library, including playlists and uploads, for a limited time'. 

 

The replacement service here is YouTube Music which has co-existed with Play Music since a couple of years. Google has now decided to develop only a single service in the future which is obviously YT Music.

 

Youtube music

 

Some users might still have access to Play Music but that shouldn't last too long. Another workaround reported by Android Police to keep the Play Music app working is to uninstall the updates and switch to an older version. But this workaround too should stop working pretty soon.

 

Many users are unhappy with Play Music going away as some think that YouTube Music is still not ready as a replacement, but Google thinks otherwise.

 

As Play Music faces the end, you might want to check out the alternatives such as Spotify. Gaana, JioSaavn, and of courses YouTube Music.

Chrome Allowing Google, YouTube to Store User Data?

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Huawei FreeBuds Studio wireless headphones announced with Active Noise Cancellation

Infinix Hot 10 variant with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage launched in India for Rs 8,999

Latest News from Google

Tags: Google

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Facebook to soon start charging money for WhatsApp Business

WhatsApp working on a 'Join Missed Call' feature along with Biometric authentication improvements

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Lg Wings Launching in India, PubG looking to hire, Jio Pages

Lg Wings Launching in India, PubG looking to hire, Jio Pages
How to Use JioPages Browser?

How to Use JioPages Browser?
lava Pulse review

lava Pulse review
Jio 5G, Lava Pulse, Netflix free for 2days

Jio 5G, Lava Pulse, Netflix free for 2days
Best storage solutions from Western Digital and Sandisk

Best storage solutions from Western Digital and Sandisk
Jio 5G smartphone to cost Rs 2500, Jio RS222 pack revised, Xiaomi and Twitter controversy, Paytm Credit Card

Jio 5G smartphone to cost Rs 2500, Jio RS222 pack revised, Xiaomi and Twitter controversy, Paytm Credit Card

Latest Picture Story

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies