Google Pixel Watch 4 Renders Leaked: Sticks to The Winning Formula

Google Pixel Watch 4 renders have been leaked online, giving us our first detailed look at the upcoming watch from Google which may not entirely look different than its predecessors. Here’s everything to know about the newly leaked renders of the Google Pixel Watch 4.

Leaked by 91mobiles, the Google Pixel Watch 4 renders show that it maintains the circular design from its predecessor model, the Pixel Watch 3, and models before that. The screen bezels appear to be slightly slimmer, even though they aren’t clearly shown in the renders, while the back design looks similar to the first Pixel Watch.

The Pixel Watch 4 doesn’t have any pins on the back which suggests it will support wireless charging. The Google Pixel Watch 4 renders further show the two buttons on both sides of the speaker on the right side of the watch. The functionality of these buttons aren’t clear yet, but could remain similar as previous year’s model. The upcoming Pixel Watch is also said to be thicker at 14.3mm. In comparison, the Pixel Watch 3 measures 12.3mm in thickness.

The thicker build could be due to a bigger battey but again, there isn’t any confirmation as of yet. Further, the watch could be made available in 41mm and 45mm sizes.

Google not opting for a new desing is reasonable considering it is what makes a Pixel Watch different from other smartwatches in the market. The dome-shaped display has created an identity for the Pixel Watch and it is only fair that Google sticks to that same formular, at least this year.

Pixel Watch 4 isn’t the only upcoming product that has leaked, as we have already seen how the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will look.