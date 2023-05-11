Google extends Android 14 Beta 2 testing to select smartphones

Google has released Android 14 Beta 2, the latest testing version of their operating system. Access to this version is only available to certain phone models from selected manufacturers. By providing access to this testing version, users can try out the latest version of Android before its official release later this year. Unlike the previous beta version, this release has added numerous new features as Google continues improving and optimising the OS with each beta release.

New Features of Android 14 Beta 2

The Android developer website of Google reports that Android 14 Beta 2 has three new features. These features include custom and inbuilt predictive back animations that let users switch between tasks and activities and return to the home screen. In addition, full-screen intent notifications for apps are not allowed by default in Android 14 Beta 2, except for calling and alarm apps. Android 14 Beta 2 also enhances data safety notifications, making them more visible on devices.

How to Install Android 14 Beta 2

If you have a Pixel phone like the Pixel 4a 5G or a newer model, you can download and install the latest update from Google immediately. You can also join Google’s beta program to get early access to Android 14. Unfortunately, if you have a Pixel 7a or Pixel Tablet, you cannot currently sign up for the beta program.

Access to Android 14 Beta 2 for Other Manufacturers

Android 14 Beta 2 is now available for smartphones from various manufacturers such as Nothing, OnePlus, Lenovo, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, Xiaomi, and Tecno. Users of Nothing Phone 1, OnePlus 11, Oppo Find N2 Flip, Vivo X90 Pro, iQoo 11, Realme GT 2 Pro, and Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13, and Xiaomi 12T can access Android 14 Beta 2 by visiting their respective websites. If users decide to stop testing the new version after installation, they can easily revert back to Android 13.