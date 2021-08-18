HomeNewsGoogle Pixel Buds A-Series TWS Earbuds launched in India for Rs 9,999

Google Pixel Buds A-Series TWS Earbuds launched in India for Rs 9,999

Google Pixel Buds A-Series true wireless Pixel Buds comes at a price of Rs 9,999. It will be available on 25 August 2021 at Flipkart.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Google Pixel Buds A-Series

Highlights

  • Pixel Buds A-Series will be available on Wednesday, 25 August 2021 at Flipkart
  • There will also be special launch offers, which will be announced on sale day.
  • The new Pixel Buds A-Series sports an Adaptive Sound, which increases or decreases the volume based on the surroundings

Google today announced its Pixel Buds A-Series. The new true wireless Pixel Buds comes at a price of Rs 9,999. It features rich sound quality, Google Assistant hands-free support and real-time translation.

Pixel Buds A-Series will be available on Wednesday, 25 August 2021 at Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Tata Cliq, and will be coming to more retail outlets. There will also be special launch offers, which will be announced on sale day.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series Features

The Pixel Buds A-series is packed with custom-designed 12 mm dynamic speaker drivers. They deliver full, clear and natural sound, with Bass Boost for amplifying deep frequencies. The true wireless earbuds also feature a spatial vent that reduces in-ear pressure and keeps the fit comfortable over time. Each earbud connects individually to the main device. They have strong independent transmission power to keep the sound clear and uninterrupted.

The new Google Pixel Buds A-Series sports an Adaptive Sound, which increases or decreases the volume based on the surroundings. This feature proves useful while moving from a quiet interior to a noisy street, or while jogging.

You also get touch sensors on each bud so you can quickly access Google Assistant. Users can get quick hands-free help to check the weather, get an answer, change the volume, or have notifications read to them with a simple “Ok Google.” The buds support the one-tap pairing. They have Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connection with any Android device.

As per Google’s claims, the battery life can provide up to 5 hours of listening time on a single charge or up to 24 hours using the charging case. Moreover, a quick 15 minutes rest in the charging case provides users up to three hours of listening time. It doesn’t have wireless charging. The earbuds also sweat and water-resistant.

