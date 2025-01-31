Google Pixel 9a launch date revealed

Google Pixel 9a launch date has been revealed, suggesting the device will launch slightly earlier than the regular launch timeline for Pixel A series devices, similar to how Google debuted the Pixel 9 series about two months earlier than when it usually used to. Here are all the details about the new development.

As per Android Headlines, the Google Pixel 9a launch date is set for March 19 when it will also begin taking pre-orders for the device. The Pixel 9a will reportedly go on sale from March 26. In the US, the device will start at $499 (approx Rs 43,100) for the 128GB model, with the 256GB model going for $599 (approx Rs 51,800). There will be an extra $50 charged for Verizon’s mmWave model. And in Canada, the pricing is $679 and $809, respectively.

Usually, the device launches around May when Google hosts its I/O annual event. Next, the Pixel 9a will come in four colors: Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, and Peony.

Most of the device’s specifications have already been revealed along with its potential design as well. Same as the rest of the Pixel 9 series, the Pixel 9a will also be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage options.

It will have a 6.28-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. The device will also sport a 5,100mAh capacity battery, which is the largest ever battery in a Pixel device, also beating the Pixel 9 Pro XL which has a 5060mAh cell.

Unfortunately, the charging speeds will remain the same as Pixel 8a, and that is 18 watts, which is kind of disappointing considering most other devices in the same range offer 67W or even higher speeds.

Wireless charging support at 7.5W speeds will also be offered. Pixel 9a will sport a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera at the back, with the front-facing lens also housing a 13-megapixel sensor.