Google Pixel 8 Pro Will Reportedly Feature A Thermometer Sensor: See How It Will Work

Google is expected to announce its next-generation flagship Pixel series later in October this year. The Pixel 8 series will arrive as the successor to the last year’s Pixel 7. While there are still a few months to go before the official debut of the upcoming Pixel 8 series, the Pixel 8 Pro has been spotted in leaked hands-on images revealing that it would come with a built-in thermometer sensor.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Design leaked

The leak has been exclusively shared by tipster Kuba Wojciechowski in collaboration with 91Mobiles. The striking highlight of the Pixel 8 Pro, as per the leak, is that it will come with a built-in thermometer. The leaked images reveal a horizontal protruding camera bridge on the back panel. It has an elongated pill-shaped camera module housing all three sensors, unlike its predecessor which separated the third sensor. The right side of the camera island has a LED flash unit and a dedicated infrared thermometer sensor. The latter will allow users to measure the temperature of their body.

Google Pixel 8 Pro will come with a thermometer sensor: how it will work

The report also demonstrates how the phone will work as a thermometer. Although Google deleted the video from YouTube due to a copyright claim, a Twitter user managed to download and tweet it giving us a better understanding of how the feature will work.

First leaked video of the Pixel 8 Pro showing off the phone and it’s new thermometer feature.



This phone looks 🔥 I genuinely can’t wait for Pixel 8 series to launch. Please let Tensor G3 be better 🙏🏼#Pixel8pro #googlepixel #teampixel #google



Leaks are from 91 mobiles pic.twitter.com/mg3I2BRO3u — Neil Sargeant (@Neil_Sarg) May 18, 2023

The White sensor below the LED flash unit is noticeable and easy to locate for users. Users need to make sure that there are no accessories covering their foreheads and temples. Then the temperature sensor facing side of the Pixel 8 Pro has to be brought as close as possible to the forehead, however, it should also not touch the skin. Users have to then tap the start button on the screen and move the phone towards the temple within five seconds. The smartphone will then vibrate once the temperature is measured.

The built-in thermometer is expected to be limited to the only Pixel 8 Pro. Apart from measuring the body temperature, it will also reportedly be able to measure the temperature of objects. The report adds that data will be stored locally and will be handled through the Android Private Computer Core.