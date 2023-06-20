Google Pixel 7a may have an inferior Tensor G2 SoC compared to Pixel 7, 7 Pro

Google’ Pixel 7 series was appreciated by fans all around the world for having a more efficient chipset. With its latest A-series Pixel, the Pixel 7a, it seems like Google wanted to cut down on costs and as a result, the smartphone is now employing an inferior Tensor G2 chipset, compared to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

The information has been shared by tipster Kamila (@Za_Raczke) on Twitter, who found that the Tensor G2 equipped on the Pixel 7a is a different variant than the one found in Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The “Pixel 7a uses a different, possibly slightly worse version of the Tensor G2 than the Pixel 7” she tweeted.

This variant seems to be an affordable counterpart to the Tensor G2 in Pixel 7. For those uninitiated, Samsung has been the manufacturer for Google’s Tensor series chipsets till now. Both the original Tensor and Pixel 7’s Tensor G2 seem to use Samsung’s proprietary FOPLP (Fan Out Panel Level Packaging)-PoP (Package on Package) technology.

As per the tipster’s findings, Google developed a new version of the Tensor G2 SoC with inferior packaging called “IPOP” which in turn helped it reduce costs. She further notes that IPOP is thicker, and larger and generates more heat than the premium FOPLP technology. While it hasn’t been confirmed yet, this could mean that the Pixel 7A may perform an inferior manner in comparison to Pixel 7 or 7 Pro under the same workloads.

Again, only Samsung and Google know as to how much worse IPOP is compared to FOPLP. Keeping that aside, Google’ Pixel 7A still gets all the bells and whistles from its elder siblings in terms of software, and the same number of updates also. It is priced at Rs 43,999 in India for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and is offered in Chalk, Snow, and Sea colour options.