Google Pixel 4A on Amazon for Rs 54,077: Genuine or Fake?

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : October 09, 2020 2:11 pm

The Google Pixel 4A is listed on Amazon for Rs 54,077 through a Global seller whereas in India the device is a Flipkart-exclusive.
The Google Pixel 4A is going to be to launched in India on October 16th. The smartphone has a price tag of Rs 29,999 as a special launch price and is originally priced at Rs 31,999.

 

Pixel 4a price in India

 

An interesting piece of information that has been spotted by us, is, where the Pixel 4A is already available on Amazon but at a higher price of Rs 54,077. The device has 531 ratings with four and a half stars and the retailer selling it goes by the name 'Worldwide_Store'. 

 

The retailer has 93% positive reviews on Amazon and is selling the device globally. Looking at the reviews, the device seems to be genuine which the seller must be procuring through countries where 4A is already selling, such as the USA. 

 

The Mobile Indian suggests that you should not buy the phone from the Amazon seller as the price is much more expensive than the original Indian price and the same device is a Flipkart-exclusive. 

 

Google Pixel 4A Specifications 

 

 

The Google Pixel 4a is loaded with a 5.81-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 443ppi pixel density, HDR support and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. 

 

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. The smartphone comes loaded with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. 

 

On the camera front, the smartphone comes with a 12.2-megapixel rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, dual PD autofocus, OIS, EIS and more. FOr the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter f/2.4 aperture. 

 

The phone comes with a 3140mAh battery and it supports 18W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, you get 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2x2MIMO (2.4/5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C Gen 1 port. 

