Google Pixel 4a launch delayed again

The mid-range Pixel phone from Google was expected to launch in May this year.

Google Pixel 4a launch has been further delayed. The mid-range phone which was first expected to debut at the Google I/O 2020 is now going to launch in October according to new reports. Further delaying the launch date hardly makes sense but it's possible Google is not sure about the market demand for its product with the ongoing pandemic across the globe.

But pushing the launch date to October could have a possible impact on the visibility of the product, especially when that's the time when Google announces the flagship Pixel devices. Google has started the test production of a 5G Pixel smartphone, reports Nikkei Asian Review. Most reports suggest Google Pixel 4a units are ready to be shipped, which makes the delay hard to understand. This device was pitted against the new iPhone SE 2020 and it seems Apple will have the last laugh with its most affordable iPhone in the market.

Details of Pixel 4a have been leaked on the internet few months back. This mid-range Pixel phone is tipped to get a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ display, powered by Snapdragon 730 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Unlike the flagships, the Pixel 4a is likely to come equipped with a single rear camera and a front camera housed in a punch-hole design. Many say the Pixel 4a will be priced under $400 (Rs 28,000 approx), which might end up becoming over Rs 40,000 for the Indian market (after adding taxes and custom duty).

Google Pixel 5 on the other hand, will be flagship material with quad camera system, powered by Snapdragon 865 5G chipset and running on Android 11 version. With 5G development already on, Google could race ahead of Apple for 5G support, especially when the Cupertino company is only expected to launch a 5G-ready iPhone in 2020.