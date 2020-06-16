Advertisement

Google Pixel 4a launch delayed again

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 16, 2020 4:08 pm

Latest News

The mid-range Pixel phone from Google was expected to launch in May this year.

Google Pixel 4a launch has been further delayed. The mid-range phone which was first expected to debut at the Google I/O 2020 is now going to launch in October according to new reports. Further delaying the launch date hardly makes sense but it's possible Google is not sure about the market demand for its product with the ongoing pandemic across the globe. 

 

But pushing the launch date to October could have a possible impact on the visibility of the product, especially when that's the time when Google announces the flagship Pixel devices. Google has started the test production of a 5G Pixel smartphone, reports Nikkei Asian ReviewMost reports suggest Google Pixel 4a units are ready to be shipped, which makes the delay hard to understand. This device was pitted against the new iPhone SE 2020 and it seems Apple will have the last laugh with its most affordable iPhone in the market. 

 

Details of Pixel 4a have been leaked on the internet few months back. This mid-range Pixel phone is tipped to get a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ display, powered by Snapdragon 730 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Unlike the flagships, the Pixel 4a is likely to come equipped with a single rear camera and a front camera housed in a punch-hole design. Many say the Pixel 4a will be priced under $400 (Rs 28,000 approx), which might end up becoming over Rs 40,000 for the Indian market (after adding taxes and custom duty). 

 

Google Pixel 5 on the other hand, will be flagship material with quad camera system, powered by Snapdragon 865 5G chipset and running on Android 11 version. With 5G development already on, Google could race ahead of Apple for 5G support, especially when the Cupertino company is only expected to launch a 5G-ready iPhone in 2020.

Google working on a 5G Pixel phone, could debut on October 15

Man behind Pixel camera quits Google

Latest News from Google

Tags: Google Pixel 4 launch date Pixel 5 specs iPhone SE 2020 price Snapdragon 865 phones

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Latest Realme 3 and Realme 3i update brings DocVault feature, Realme Link and June Security Patch

Honor 9A to launch globally on June 23

Poco to launch a new phone in India in less than a month

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Nokia 5310 1st Impression

Nokia 5310 1st Impression
Say Namaste: We are here to Stay

Say Namaste: We are here to Stay
Samsung Galaxy A21s launch, Airtel bank Offer, Tecno Spark Power 2 price,

Samsung Galaxy A21s launch, Airtel bank Offer, Tecno Spark Power 2 price,
Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch

Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch
Karbonn phone coming soon, Jio Amazon Prime offer, Namaste App to get update, Sony TWS coming soon and more

Karbonn phone coming soon, Jio Amazon Prime offer, Namaste App to get update, Sony TWS coming soon and more
Use Solar Enegry to save almost 100% of your electricity Bill: Direct Se

Use Solar Enegry to save almost 100% of your electricity Bill: Direct Se

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies