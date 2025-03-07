Google Pixel 9a India Launch Date Tipped

The Google Pixel 9a India launch date has been tipped. The upcoming A-series Pixel device from Google has been leaked multiple times before and renders for the device have left little to imagine as to what it is set to offer. Here’s everything you’d want to know about the upcoming launch from Google in India.

As per tipster Yogesh Brar, the Google Pixel 9a India launch date has been set for March 20, which is a day after the device would be revealed by Google globally. The March 19 date for the Pixel 9a global launch has also been tipped once before. The new leak essentially confirms that the device is merely two weeks away from launch. Brar also mentions, “Another year of exorbitant pricing…,” which suggests that Pixel 9a could be overpriced in India compared to the specs it will offer.

Image Credits: Sudhanshu Ambhore

The Pixel 8a was launched in India for Rs 52,999 and that was our major complaint with the device when we reviewed it. While the device itself performed well, it was the pricing that put us off and made the Pixel 8a look weaker in front of the competition. We hope Google fixes this with the Pixel 9a but as of now, it seems Google may adopt the same poor pricing strategy as last year.

Pixel 9a renders have already been shared by multiple sources in the past, and as per those, the 9a will come in Peony, Iris, Obsidian and Porcelain colours. According to the leaked renders, the front bezel looks as thick as last year’s model, even though it is uniform on all sides. The camera bar is kind of gone and has been replaced with a smaller pill that’s embedded into the back panel of the device.

According to rumours, the Pixel 9a sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a Resolution of 1080 x 2424 pixels, and a 120Hz Refresh Rate. Further, the display gets a 20:9 aspect ratio, up to 2700 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and 430 ppi of pixel density.

The phone is powered by Google’s Tensor G4 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM. You will get up to 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 15 and will get 7 years of Android OS upgrades, security updates, and regular Feature Drops.

Pixel 9a comes with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 48MP f/1.7 Samsung GN8 sensor paired with a 13MP f/2.2 IMX712 ultra-wide angle sensor. On the front, there is a 13MP f/2.2 Sony IMX712 sensor as well. It should pack a 5100mAh battery with 23W fast wired charging and Qi-certified fast wireless charging at up to 7.5W speeds.