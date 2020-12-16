Google Photos introduces new cinematic photo filter along with refreshed memories

Google photos is introducing two new features for its audience including a new photo filter and a refreshed memories look.

Google will be making the Google Photos app a paid one starting June 2021. To make the service more attractive and to attract more customers, Google has started introducing new features. Two new features include a new cinematic photo filter along with new improved memories.

Cinematic Photo

For the cinematic photos filter, Google says that it is using 'machine learning to predict an image’s depth and produce a 3D representation of the scene—even if the original image doesn’t include depth information from the camera'.

After this process, Google animates a virtual camera for a smooth panning effect. The Google Photos app will automatically create a cinematic photo for you as long as you are on the latest version of the app.

Once the app creates it, it’ll show up in your recent highlights at the top of your photo grid. The photo will also be shareable as a video if you want to share the photo with your closed ones.

Refreshed Memories Look

Google is also rolling out new themes for Memories. As per the company, 'Now you’ll see Memories surface photos of the most important people in your life'.

'And starting soon, you’ll also see Memories about your favorite things—like sunsets—and activities—like baking or hiking—based on the photos you upload', the blog post further added.

You can also exclude some specific people or time periods so they don’t show up in your Memories.

Along with all of the above, Google recalls that it introduced updated collage designs earlier this month for a refreshed look. You will now witness 'richer, artistically designed layouts populated and stylized using AI'.