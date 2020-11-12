Advertisement

Google Photos and other services by Google to stop offering free unlimited storage starting 2021

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : November 12, 2020 11:01 am

Google Photos and other services by Google including Docs, Sheets and Slides will start counting towards the storage limit of your Google account if you store any files in them.
Google is announcing a big change towards its storage policies for its services. From June 2021, files that are created in almost all of its services including Docs, Slides, Sheets, and most importantly 'Google Photos', will count towards the default 15GB of storage Google provides to a new account. 

 

Why the change?

 

If one runs out of space and exhausts the 15GB storage, the user will have to subscribe to Google One for extra storage. This move comes as a way to promote the service Google offers, which is Google One. And secondly, the cost of providing unlimited storage for slightly compressed photos (High quality photos) was now getting difficult for Google in a long term scenario.

 

Google sent a mail to its users stating that the change enables them to keep up with the growing demand for photo storage and remain focused on building Google Photos for the future.

 

Current Scenario

 

Currently, only Gmail Attachments, Files stored in your Google Drive and Original Quality photo count towards your storage quota. Google specifically says that the high quality photos stored before June 1, 2021 including the ones you already have stored will be exempt from the change and only those photos will start counting towards your storage limits which are backed up after June 1, 2021. 

 

Things to take place on June 1, 2021

 

Google will also be releasing a new storage management tool on June 1, 2021 which will help you easily find and delete dark, blurry, and otherwise unwanted content. 

 

After June 1, 2021 Google will reach out and send you reminders when you are nearing your storage limit. As per the company, most users will have years before they need to take action and before their 15GB of limit fills up.

 

New Policy for Inactive Accounts 

 

Google has also introduced some new policies for the inactive accounts which are as follows:

 

1. If you’re inactive in one or more of these services (Gmail, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms, Jamboard, and Photos) for two years (24 months), Google may delete the content in the product(s) in which you’re inactive.

 

2. Similarly, if you’re over your storage limit for two years, Google may delete your content across Gmail, Drive, and Photos.

 

Google One Plans

 

Google One plans in India start at Rs 139 per month for 100GB, Rs 210/month or Rs 2,100/year for 200GB of storage, Rs 650/month or Rs 6,500/year for 2TB of storage, Rs 3,250/month for 10TB, Rs 6,500 for 20TB and Rs 9,750/month for 30TB. 

 

Google provides yearly plans for 200GB and 2TB storage plans so you can save money on those by not opting for the monthly plan. The 10TB, 20TB and 30TB plans are only available as an upgrade for existing members.

