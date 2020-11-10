Advertisement

What is Google One?

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 10, 2020 11:32 am

Google is offering plenty of services around the world and one such service is Google One. Let's get you through the basics to help you decide if the service is suitable for you.
Google has a host of services and is being used by billions of users around the world. And one such Google One. It is a membership plan for expanded storage which includes extra benefits such as expanded storage and much more. 

 

Let's get you through it in detail! 

 

What is Google One? 

 

Google One is a separate plan with which you get more storage across Google's services which are Google Drive, Gmail, and also original quality images in Google Photos. You can choose how much storage you want from a list of options, and you can upgrade at any time. 

 

Every new account on Google Drive gets 15GB of storage as default. To buy more storage, you will need to subscribe to Google One. 

 

Benefits and Features

 

After joining Google One, members can receive benefits redeemable in places like Google Play and the Google Store. For example, a few days back we  got Rs 300 as Google Play Store Credit to spend on apps and in-app purchases. Also, as per the latest development, you will also be getting new photo filters inside the Google Photos app which you can take advantage of only if you are a Google One member. 

 

Google One Benefits

 

Some benefits are only for the Google One members while Other benefits apply to everyone in the Google One member's family group. When subscribed to Google One, you also get direct access to experts for help with Google products and services. 

 

Google One support

 

Every Google One member can share their plan features (storage, benefits, support) with up to 5 family members. Each person in the family gets 15 GB of default storage space, and the rest of the storage is split between everyone in the family group.

 

Plans and Pricing: Google One 

 

The plans for the Google One start with Rs 130/month for 100GB of storage, Rs 210/month or Rs 2,100/year for 200GB of storage, Rs 650/month or Rs 6,500/year for 2TB of storage, Rs 3,250/month for 10TB, Rs 6,500 for 20TB and Rs 9,750/month for 30TB. 

 

Google provides yearly plans for 200GB and 2TB storage plans so you can save money on those by not opting for the monthly plan. The 10TB, 20TB and 30TB plans are only available as an upgrade for existing members. 

 

How to subscribe to Google One? 

 

Step 1

On your Android phone or tablet, make sure you're signed into your Google account. If you don't have a Google account, you can create one.

 

Step 2

From the Play Store, download the Google One app.

 

Step 3

In the Google One app, at the bottom, tap Upgrade.

 

Google One upgrade button

 

Step 4

Choose your new storage limit.

 

Google One storage

 

Step 5

View the new plan pricing and payment date, then tap Continue.

 

 

Step 6

To confirm your Google One plan, select your payment method and tap Subscribe.

 

Google One subscribe

