Google Home speaker ‘Prince’ is reportedly in works

The upcoming Google Home speaker will be codenamed as ‘Prince’.

Google is reportedly working to launch a new smart speaker pretty soon. The upcoming smart speaker key detail has been revealed with a new leak.

As per a report by 9to5Google, the upcoming Google Home speaker will be codenamed as ‘Prince’. As per the report, the upcoming smart speaker will join other Nest-branded smart speakers by Google. Furthermore, the report highlights that the new speaker will sit between Google Home and Google Home Max. The speaker will come with a fabric-based design, which is similarly found in other Google smart speakers.

The report highlights that the company will add a large audio driver, meaning that the sound capabilities will be better than Google Home. The report did not mention any unique features for the upcoming smart speaker, but it will be built on the existing functionality. The smart speaker might come with stereo speaker pairing, a feature which is present in Google Home Max. The report highlights that the new product will be launched until the fall. As for the pricing, the upcoming smart speaker will be priced higher than the Google Home, but it will be lower than the Home Max.



Previously, the company introduced Nest Mini speaker in India for Rs 4,499. The company claims that Nest Mini comes with better sound output as compared to its predecessor, the Google Home Mini. It also comes with faster performance, all thanks to a dedicated machine learning chip in the device. The Nest Mini supports a host of streaming services including YouTube Music, Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn and Wynk Music.

