Advertisement

Google Meet to get Zoom like features

By: The Mobile Indian network, Kolkata Last updated : April 24, 2020 10:32 am

Latest News

Google Meet is a great alternative to Zoom but still is a few features behind and Google is trying to make up for it.

With the rise in people working from home, videoconferencing apps have seen a surge in demand and popularity. The most popular videoconferencing that many institutions are employing is Zoom. However, with the platform recently being discovered to have a slew of security flaws, companies and educational institutions are looking for an alternative. Google Meet (previously known as Google Hangout Meet) surfaces to be a great option. It is secure, flexible and has a 100-participant limit just like Zoom. However, it is still a few features behind Zoom. Google is trying to make up that gap by introducing new features like it today.

 

Low-Light

 

Often your meeting lighting environment might not be great which may sometimes lead to a dark video. To tackle this, Google has introduced a low light mode where using Artificial Intelligence, your videos will be brightened up. This feature will first make its way to a mobile then to the web users in future.

 

Tiled Layout

 

The tiled layout on Zoom is very useful as it gives you a greater perspective of everyone videoconferencing by showing them in a ‘titled’ format across the screen. Google Meet’s we users can now have a titled display of up to 16 participants. Google has promised to bring additional layouts for larger meetings and better presentation layouts, as well as support for more devices in the future.

 

Chrome tabs

 

Google Meets will now allow users to present a single Chrome tab. This means that you can now share higher quality video content from these tabs.

 

Noise cancellation

 

Google Meet will soon come with Noise Cancellation support in order to reduce ambient background noise in our home.

 

All these features will roll out in the coming weeks and will initially be available to G Suite Enterprise and G Suite Enterprise for Education users on the web, with mobile support coming later.

 

 

 

 

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Latest News from Google

Tags: Zoom Google Meets New Features Low-Light Tiled Layout

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Zomato, Urban Company make installing Aarogya Setu app mandatory for their staff

Facebook Messenger Kids launched in India with more parental control

Major security vulnerability discovered in iOS, Apple says will fix it soon

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?

Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?
Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes
Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?

Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?
Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!

Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!
E-bikes: Where does India Stand?

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?
Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies