Google’s Gemini Live Could Work in the Background While You Multitask on Your Phone

Google, earlier this May, showcased an upcoming feature for its Gemini AI model called Gemini Live. This feature allows you to have a two-way conversation with Gemini so you could ask it questions and get answers in real-time. A new report suggests that Gemini Live could further work in the background as well, so it can make your conversations more natural.

In a Google App APK with version 15.27 (beta) decompiled by 9to5Google, the publication discovered strings called “background_mode” that will let you “continue [Gemini] Live chats while using other apps or while your screen is locked.” The report adds that “for the most part,” Google Assistant and Gemini will stop functioning once their UI is shut off.

By Allowing Gemini Live to accept input and reply in the background, as you multitask on your device, Google may be aiming to provide users with a more immersive and natural experience, as the report notes.

Aside from this, Google will also be increasing the capabilities of Gemini to output more information when the device is locked. As of now, allowing the feature enables the user to perform some basic tasks, such as setting alarms or reminders.

With the updated version, Gemini on lock screen and “extensions on lock screen” will allow the user to get “answers to general questions and more.” In the screenshots shared in the report, one can note that users will be offered with options including Messages, Workspace, and Home Automation. This suggests that users will be able to perform tasks related to these extensions.

Lastly, an option named “Spoken message notifications” will also be made available where you can turn it on to have Gemini “read your messages to you.”