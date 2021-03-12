Google Maps introduces a new road-editing tool along with other new features

Google Maps has introduced a new feature where one can add non-existent roads in the Google maps

Ever came across a road that does not exist on Google maps? Well, you might have witnessed many and Google is now allowing users to add that road to the Google maps, via the desktop road-editing tool.

"We’ve made it easier for you to report road changes with a new, immersive desktop road editing tool. When you see a road missing on maps.google.com, simply click on the side menu button, go to “Edit the map”, and select “Missing Road.", read a blog post.

"Add missing roads by drawing lines, quickly rename roads, change road directionality, and realign or delete incorrect roads. You can even let us know if a road is closed with details like dates, reasons and directions. To make sure the suggestions and edits are accurate, we’ll vet contributed road updates before publishing them", Google further said.

The feature will be rolling out to more than 80 countries in the upcoming months where people will be able to edit and add roads. Google also said that it will vet suggestions and edits to make sure they’re accurate before publishing them.

Not only this but the tech company also announced 2 more features for Google Maps. One of the new features, available on Android, and only in the U.S., is a nationwide challenge called “Local Love challenge” that will encourage Maps users to leave helpful reviews, photos, and updates for businesses.

"Each contribution will count toward a collective goal of updating 100,000 businesses. We’ll use feedback on the Local Love challenge to guide future campaigns in more countries", said Google.

In the coming weeks, Google will also roll out a new content type in Google Maps called photo updates. A Google Maps photo update is a recent snapshot of a place with a short text description, without the need to leave a review or rating.

To add your own update, tap the “upload a photo update” button, select your photos, leave a short description and post. You can post as many photos as you want and find photo updates that others have left in the Updates tab.